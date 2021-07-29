More details emerge about Ramelton drugs seizure

More details have emerged about yesterday's drug seizure in Donegal.
Shortly after 12.30pm, members of the Milford District Drugs unit carried out a search of a property at Pound Street in Ramelton.
During the course of this search they discovered an estimated €17,300 worth of suspected cannabis herb, along with a small number of cannabis plants and other drug paraphernalia.
A man in his early 50s was arrested in connection with this seizure ; he has since been released without charge pending a file to the DPP.
Gardai say this seizure forms part of Operation Tara, an enhanced national anti-drugs strategy, which was launched by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris earlier this month.
Garda statement in full -
|Gardaí seize €17,300 worth of suspected cannabis herb Ramelton Co Donegal, July 28, 2021
All items have been seized and will be sent for forensic analysis.
A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecution.
Anyone who has information regarding drug dealing within their community is asked to report such matters to their local Garda station or by contacting the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.