LUH is experiencing a ‘perfect storm’ – Murphy

The General Manager of Letterkenny University Hospital says the hospital is still under pressure from what he called the perfect storm of increased Emergency Department numbers, Covid 19, and the impact of the cyberattack.

Sean Murphy was speaking after Saolta issued another notice warning of very long wait times, particularly for those awaiting admission from the ED to a hospital bed.

He told Greg Hughes on today's Nine til Noon Show that there are 15 patients in the hospital with Covid 19, and some of those may be transferred to Galway this afternoon.........