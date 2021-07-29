Letterkenny Blaze chairperson Lynda McGuinness proud of the club’s international stars

The sport of Basketball was one of the first to stop all playing activities early last year due to Covid-19 - and because it's an indoor sport, it hasn't really recovered, with little or no action in 2021 either.

But four teenagers from Letterkenny Blaze Basketball Club were determined not to let the days of lockdown stand in their way of achieving their dream to wear the green jersey. Maria Kealy and Shannon Cunningham were named on the 12 person u18 Ireland Women's Basketball Team. Killian Gribben was named on the 12 person u18 Ireland Men's Basketball Team while his sister Emma was named to on the 12 person u16 Ireland Women's Team.

Maria and Shannon travelled to the Czech Republic on Sunday with the Ireland u18 Women's Team to play in the FIBA European Challengers. They have been involved in a series of games this week

Brother and sister, Emma and Killian Gribben will travel with their respective Irish teams in the weeks ahead. Killian will travel to Slovakia on 1st August. One week later, Emma will travel Ireland u16 Women's Team to play in the FIBA European Challengers also in Slovakia.

Diarmaid Doherty caught up with the Blaze club chairperson Lynda McGuinness who agreed that having four players selected on international teams is a major achievement for everyone involved in the club: