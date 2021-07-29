Donegal Youth Service responded to 91 emergencies during 2020 period

Last year was a busy year for the Donegal Youth Service.

The service responded to a high number of emergencies.

Donegal Youth Service Director, Lorraine Thompson says they responded to the many challenges posed by Covid-19.

Donegal Youth Service's annual report says 2020 started off on a high but by March, the team had to respond quickly and move online.

The report says young people faced many challenges throughout the year with the Covid-19 Pandemic, and lockdowns had a significant impact on their mental health.

A total of 2,589 one to one sessions were provided by DYS to young people, with a further 3,781 shorter support sessions taking place from April to December.

During the same period, staff also responded to 91 emergency situations for young people in crisis.

