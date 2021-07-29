£2.7m fund for farmers impacted by 2017 flooding in NW launched

The North's Agriculture Minister has officially launched a £2.7 million support scheme for farmers impacted by the 2017 flooding in the North West.

Edwin Poots says farmers who applied for a Force Majeure when their businesses were impacted by severe flooding and landslides in August 2017 can now apply for the one-off financial payment.

Launching the scheme this afternoon, Edwin Poots said the extreme flooding event meant that the farming and wider rural communities in the North West experienced significant hardship.

As a result, he said the North West 2017 Flooding Income Support Scheme, worth almost £2.7million, is now open to applications. This is a time limited scheme which will close on 12 August 2021.

The one-off grant payment, which will be capped at £106,323 per farm business, and is available for farmers who applied for a Force Majeure in respect of the flooding incident.

Minister Poots urged all eligible businesses to make sure their application is submitted as soon as possible.

Letters are being sent to eligible farm businesses inviting them to apply for the support package, with the application form now available from DAERA Online Services.