1,361 new ROI cases today, Carndonagh LEA incidence rate now 2,800 per 100k

1,361 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed this evening in the Republic of Ireland.

160 people are currently in hospital with the virus, of which 26 of those are in intensive care units.

And figures released this evening show that in the 14 days up to Monday, the Carndonagh Local Electoral Area has the highest 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 in the country, at 2,800 cases per 100,000 people.

The Buncrana LEA has the second-highest rate in the country, with an incidence rate of 1,475.5 cases per 100,000 people.

The Donegal LEA is 5th in the country at 955 per 100,000, and Lifford-Stranorlar is currently the 8th-highest electoral area in the country with 679.8 cases per 100,000 people there.

All of County Donegal's Local Electoral Areas have recorded a 14-day incidence rate over the national average - with no LEA with an incidence rate below 400 cases per 100,000 people.

The Glenties LEA reported a rate of 451.5 cases per 100,000 people, the Milford LEA reported an incidence rate of 428.4 cases per 100,000, and the Letterkenny LEA recorded an incidence rate of 426.3 cases per 100,000 of the population.