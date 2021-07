It will be a first Ulster SFC Final in 4 years for Tyrone when they take to the pitch in Croke Park on Saturday evening to line out against Monaghan.

They will be hoping for a similar result this time around as that was the last time they brought the Anglo-Celt Cup back to the Red Hand county.

Tyrone captain Padraig Hampsey said it's hard to defend against Monaghan's running style...