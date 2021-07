A West Tyrone MLA says Strabane town centre has been abandoned, and residents and businesses have had enough of not getting value from their rates.

Daniel McCrossan says the current state of Strabane town is atrocious and is in a state of neglect that would not be tolerated in Derry City.

He says he has been given assurances from the Chief Executive of Derry City and Strabane District Council that things will change: