SIPTU to announce strike in Local Employment Services and Job Clubs

SIPTU is set to announce a series of strikes in Local Employment Services and Job Clubs across the country.

The union says these services have traditionally operated at community level, but the government has introduced a tendering process which they believe is designed to effectively privatise the services, by squeezing out community organisations.

They say this is already happening in the North West and Midlands, with some members now set to lose their jobs.

SIPTU official, Adrian Kane says a full list of locations where strikes will take place will be published on Friday, and Donegal may feature on that list.

He says this is privatisation of a vital public service: