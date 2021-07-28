Regional NI vaccination centres to stop giving first dose after this weekend

It's been announced by the Northern Ireland Department of Health that they will stop giving out the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine to anyone who is unvaccinated at their 7 regional vaccination centres from this Saturday, and that they will be expanding Northern Ireland's pharmacy vaccination scheme to compensate.

In a statement released this afternoon they said that the regional vaccination centres will continue to administer the second dose of the vaccine throughout August, but first doses will be unavailable from the North's regional vaccination centres after this weekend.

The NI Department of Health say that this is to allow healthcare workers currently assigned to large regional vaccination centres to return to the wider health service.

For first dose vaccines, those who are currently unvaccinated in the North will have to visit a community pharmacy in order to recieve their shot after this weekend.