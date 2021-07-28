NW Derby as Harps to host Derry in FAI Cup Second Round

Finn Harps will host Derry City in what is sure to be a mouth-watering North West Derby in the Second Round of the FAI Cup.

Harps booked their place in the Second Round with a 3-0 Extra-Time win over Fairview Rangers while the Candystripes took victory over Drogheda following a penalty shootout.

The draw has thrown up another big derby match with Shamrock Rovers traveling to Dalymount Park to take on rivals Bohemians.

The full draw can be seen below. All matches are set to be played on the week ending 29th August.

FAI Cup - Second Round Draw

Finn Harps v Derry City

Waterford v Kilnamanagh

Dundalk v St. Mochta's

Maynooth University Town v Cobh Ramblers

Bohemians v Shamrock Rovers

Cork City St. Patrick's Athletic

UCD AFC v Longford Town

Killester Donnycarney v Wexford