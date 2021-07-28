Norwegian ambassador to Ireland concludes Donegal visit today

The Norwegian Ambassador to Ireland is concluding a three-day trip to County Donegal today.

Ambassador Mari Skåre met with local representatives during her visit, including a meeting with Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council Jack Murray yesterday. She is finishing her visit to Donegal today by meeting with local activists and people in Killybegs.

Speaking on today's Nine til Noon Show, and when asked if there were many similarities between the rural and fishing communities in Donegal and her home country of Norway, Ms Skåre said there are many shared experiences...