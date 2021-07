There is no quick fix solution to reducing fish quota loss and the burden facing the fishing industry as a result of Brexit.

That's according to Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue who says he is working at European level to try and reduce the fallout of the UK leaving the EU.

He told today's Nine til Noon Show that the Government is committed to investing in the fishing sector to mitigate the impact of Brexit being felt across the country: