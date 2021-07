When Monaghan and Tyrone take to the field in Croke Park this Saturday in the Ulster SFC Final, it will be the first time in 11 years the sides have faced off for the Anglo-Celt Cup.

A win for Tyrone puts them level with the Farney County on final wins in the competition, with Monaghan sitting on 16 and the Red Hands currently on 15.

Monaghan's Padraig Wylie spoke with Tom Comack about the mix of youth and experience in this year's Monaghan side...