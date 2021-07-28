Former senator’s court case adjourned for the 20th time

A former Fianna Fáil Senator’s case for alleged drunk driving and hit and run matters, has been adjourned for the 20th time.

The case had been listed for hearing in Glenties today, but 42 year old Brian O’Domhnaill, originally from Killult, Falcarragh was not in court and was not legally represented.

It came before the courts first almost eight years ago.

A sitting of Falcarragh District Court in Letterkenny last month was told that Brian O’Domhnaill was due back from Quebec, Canada to face the charges.

It was also intimated that he would be pleading guilty.

He is charged with drunk driving, failing to remain at the occurrence, failing to remain at the scene and failing to give appropriate information at an alleged incident at Tullygay, Letterkenny on September 2nd 2013.

Inspector David Durkin told today's court that the status of the case had been changed.

He said that the Donegal State Solicitor was not available for today's sitting.

Judge Paul Kelly said this was a Falcarragh matter, and he adjourned the matter until September 17th.

The defendant had requested that his case be heard as Gaeilge.