The number of people on the Pandemic Unemployment Payment has dropped below 200,000 for the first time.

192,000 people are due to receive it this week - the lowest number since it was introduced in March 2020.

5,983 people in Donegal will receive the payment, down 7% on figures from last week.

240 people in the county closed their PUP claims this week.

Economics lecturer in UCC, Seamus Coffey, says the economy is recovering well: