Donegal players gave everything for the jersey – Donegal Minor manager Luke Barrett

Donegal will now take on Armagh for a place in the Ulster MFC Final following their quarter-final win over Monaghan tonight.

1-09 v 0-10 was the final score in a game that Donegal looked to be controlling early on but a 25th minute red card changed the complexion of the game.

The second half water break saw the sides level but Donegal kicked on following that to claim victory.

Manager Luke Barrett told Ryan Ferry that it's a joy to coach this group of players...

Donegal Captain Luke McGlynn also spoke with Ryan following this evening's win...