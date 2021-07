It was a gutsy display that saw the Donegal Minors claim their place in the Ulster MFC Semi-Final this evening with a win over Monaghan on a scoreline of 1-09 v 0-10.

Donegal played with 14 men from the 25th minute following a red card for Ethan Friel.

They will now face Armagh in the semi-final while Tyrone and Fermanagh will contest the other semi-final.

Ryan Ferry reports for Highland Radio Sport...