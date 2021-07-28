Donegal County Council may stop processing Mica scheme

It's emerged today that Donegal County Council may suspend its processing of the Defective Blocks Scheme because of the difficulties it is causing employees.

In a document circulated to members, Chief Executive John McLaughlin says the work doesn't fall under the normal work of the council, but last year the authority agreed to take on the work at the request of government in order to be helpful.

However, he says in recent weeks, employees have been subjected to a barrage of abuse, creating an intimidatory, hostile, humiliating and offensive environment.

Mr McLaughlin says the council has a duty of care to its employees, and is engaging with the county solicitor and its Criminal Defence Lawyer.

He concludes there is a strong likelihood the council will need to suspend its processing of the grants.

Cathaoirleach Cllr Jack Murray says many staff are themselves affected homeowners, and they've been placed in an impossible position..............