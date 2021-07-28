Defective Blocks Working Group talks extended

The Defective Blocks Working Group has agreed to extend their talks with Government until the end of September.

Discussions were due to conclude by the end of the month however, concerns were raised this week that talks were not progressing as the group would have preferred.

Eileen Doherty, a member of the working group and a mica affected homeowner, speaking after Friday's meeting said they did not want negotiations rushed and wanted to be afforded sufficient time to get a deal over the line that would work for all.

However, it has been agreed that an update on urgent issues including; upfront costs, planning, accommodation costs and support for families around the scheme will be provided in the interim.