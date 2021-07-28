All Island Strategic Rail Review to consider restoring services in Donegal

The Engineering and Consultancy company ARUP has been given the contract to take forward the All Island Strategic Rail Review.

The cross border review will look at all aspects of rail on the island of Ireland, including whether it would be viable to restore some services in Donegal.

The All Island Strategic Rail Review, which was announced Northern Ireland Infrastructure Minister Nicola Mallon and the Republic's Transport Minister Eamon Ryan will consider how the rail network on the island of Ireland can improve sustainable connectivity, support balanced regional development, and enhance regional accessibility, including to the North West.

Minister Nicola Mallon says the appointment of Arup to carry out the review is an important step. She says the New Decade, New Approach agreement included promises to look at a high speed rail link between Belfast, Dublin and Cork, with Derry and Limerick both included.

The review will examine how existing connections could be improved, and where new rail links would be best placed.

In December Minister Eamon Ryan met the campaign group ‘Into The West’ to discuss improved rail provision for the north-west.

Among the topics discussed were the potential for a new rail service from Derry to Letterkenny and on to Sligo, as well as new direct rail line from the North-West to Dublin.

Minister Ryan saud those possibilities would be examined in this review.