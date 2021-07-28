15 year-old arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent in Derry

A 15 year-old boy has been arrested by Police in Derry following an incident that happened in the Clon Elagh area of the City early this morning.

The PSNI say that shortly after midnight they received reports of two males causing damage to the front door of a property in the Clon Elagh area.

Upon arrival of the Police at the scene, they found a 14 year-old boy who they believed to have been assaulted, with injuries sustained to his head. The injured boy was then taken hospital for treatment.

The Police then say a 15 year-old boy was arrested a short time later on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, and he remains in Police custody at this time.

The PSNI say their investigations are ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact Police on 101, citing reference number 9 28/07/21.

You can also contact the Police via the PSNI's online reporting portal at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/, or anonymously you can contact Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111, or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.