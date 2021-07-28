1,408 new ROI Covid-19 cases, 1,600 in North

1,408 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the Republic in the last 24 hours.

152 people are in hospital with the virus currently in the Republic, 26 of those are in ICU. 16 patients were in Letterkenny University Hospital at 8pm last night, five of them in ICU. Both are the highest figures in the country.

Meanwhile 1,600 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland in the last 24 hours, with three new Covid-related deaths.

There are 244 patients in hospital, 32 of them in ICU.

Latest HPSE figures show that in the two weeks up to midnight on Monday, there were 1,545 cases detected in County Donegal, giving a14-day incidence rate of 970.5 cases per 100,000 people. That compares to the national average of 344.2.

Donegal's rate remains the highest in the country.