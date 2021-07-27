Up to 20% of young infected could develop “Long Covid” – Donegal GP

Up to 20 percent of young people who are diagnosed with Covid-19 could develop what is known as "long Covid", according to a Donegal doctor.

It follows claims from Public Health Midlands that some young people are trying to catch the disease intentionally, so they can apply for a Digital Covid Cert.

They're encouraged to get vaccinated instead, with the behaviour of trying to intentionally get Covid-19 described as "reckless".

Donegal GP Dr Denis McCauley says some younger people can still pick up serious illnesses as a result of the virus: