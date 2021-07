A Letterkenny Councillor is calling on those responsible for setting a vacant property in the Fairgreen area of the town on fire to cop themselves on.

This is just the latest in a number of incidents around the vacant properties with work carried out this week prior to the fire to clean up the area.

Councillor Gerry McMonagle is appealing to the owners of the vacant houses to secure them.

He says residents can no longer live in fear: