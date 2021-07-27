Rise in Donegal Covid-19 cases “concerning” – Dr Anthony Breslin

The Director of Public Health at HSE North West has described the recent rise in Covid-19 cases in Donegal as "concerning".

The most recent HSE figures published yesterday show that Donegal's Covid 19 incidence rate is still three times the national average.

In the two weeks to midnight on Thursday, there were 1,407 cases in the county, an incidence rate of 883.8 cases per 100,000 people, compared to a national average of 290.3 per 100,000.

Speaking on today's Nine til Noon Show, Dr Anthony Breslin says that the rise of cases in Donegal is concerning, and is reminding the public to follow the basics to slow the spread of Covid-19...