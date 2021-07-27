ProAmpac expanding its portfolio in Gweedore

ProAmpac is further expanding its portfolio in Gweedore, with the support of Udaras na Gaeltachta.

The company, based in Gaoth Dobhair Business Park has acquired printing and packaging specialists, Euroflex Teo which currently employs 60 people in Gaoth Dobhair.

With the addition of Euroflex, ProAmpac has expanded its European operations to a total of 8 and a total of 45 globally.

Today's announcement reflects the continuous growth of ProAmpac in Gaoth Dobhair in recent months including a significant contract announcement with C&D Foods in May.

The acquisition will bring the company's employment in the Donegal Gaeltacht to approximately 300 people, establishing Gaoth Dobhair as a global centre of innovative and sustainable packaging manufacturing.