The Friends of Lifford Hospital say they've been given guarantees by the HSE that the facility will reopen within a number of months, offering respite, step down and other services.

Concerns have been expressed this week after it emerged that the hospital was closing to allow for renovations in order to bring it up to the standards demanded by HIQA.

John Quinn is the Chair of the Friends of Lifford Hospital - He's been outlining what they've been told by the HSE...........