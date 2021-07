Gardaí in Milford say that they are investigating a criminal damage incident that happened at a restaurant in Dunfanaghy on Wednesday last.

They say that the restaurant, which is on Main Street in Dunfanaghy, had its door damaged between 1am and 1:10am, and that CCTV footage shows a man throw a glass at the door, subsequently damaging it.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have seen the incident to come forward with information to Gardaí in Milford, on 074 91 53 060.