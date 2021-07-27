Humpback whale spotted off Malin Head

A new individual Humpback Whale, has been spotted for the first time in Irish waters, off Malin Head at 9:30am on Friday morning.

The humpback whale, nicknamed 'Orion' was sighted on board the Marine Institute’s RV Celtic Explorer as part of the annual Western European Shelf Pelagic Acoustic survey on Friday morning last at around 9:30am 60 kilometres north-northwest of Malin Head.

To date, the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group has documented 112 individual humpback whales in Irish waters since 1999.