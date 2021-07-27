Hospitals stepping up preparations for surge in Covid admissions – Saolta CEO

Hospitals are stepping up their preparations for a further surge in Covid admissions, according to the CEO of the Saolta Hospital group.

141 patients are in hospital with the virus, compared to just 63 two weeks ago.

1,345 new cases of Covid were confirmed yesterday, and the five-day moving average is just under 1,300.

There are 19 infectious cases at Letterkenny University Hospital - the highest figure in the country.

Tony Canavan, CEO of the Saolta Hospital Group says they are preparing for a fourth wave: