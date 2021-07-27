Government to consider plans to increase wedding guest numbers today

Government Ministers will this morning consider plans to increase the number of guests allowed at weddings to 100 from next month.

The number of guests was indicated to increase from 50 to 100 from the August 6th, but Tánaiste Leo Varadkar recently said the increase wasn't likely to happen.

The Weddings International Professionals Association Ireland has organised a demonstration today in Dublin, where 200 brides-to-be will form a procession from the Department of Health to Government Buildings.

President of the group Tara Fay, says the Government needs to follow through for couples planning weddings: