Gardai investigating number of assaults in Donegal on Sunday

Gardai have launched an investigation after four assaults in Letterkenny in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Three men were assaulted by a number of other men in the Main Street and Lower Main Street areas of the town between 12:15am and 2:45am.

The injured men required medical treatment but their injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Meanwhile, a male youth was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital after he was attacked by a group of male youths in the Ferris Lane area of Buncrana on Sunday morning at around 1:15am.

Sergeant Charlene Anderson is appealing for information: