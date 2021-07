Gardai are continuing to appeal for information following the death of a motorcyclist in Letterkenny on Sunday evening last.

48 year old Alan John Devenney from Dooish, Newtowncunningham, died after the motorcycle he was driving collided with a tractor and jeep between the Dry Arch roundabout and the Port Road roundabout at around 4:55pm.

Gardai are urging anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward and are keen to speak with anyone who may have dash cam footage.