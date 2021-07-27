Gardaí appeal for information following Stranorlar criminal damage incident

Letterkenny Gardaí are appealing for information relating to a criminal damage incident that happened in the Millbrae area of Stranorlar at a construction site.

Gardaí say the incident happened last Wednesday the 21st of July, between 6pm and midnight, where a group of youths gained entry to the building site, and set a number of pallets on fire, as well as discharging a fire extinguisher.

Garda Charlene Anderson says that this site is no stranger to incidents like these, and called on young people to think about the consequences of their actions....