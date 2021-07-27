Donegal social enterprises to share €400,000 funding

Three Donegal social enterprises are to share €400,000 in funding under Rethink Ireland's Social Enterprise Development Fund.

Liquid Therapy, a ‘surf therapy’ social enterprise in Bundoran, AwakenHub, and the No Barriers Foundation, Letterkenny have all been selected.

Minister of State with responsibility for Community Development and Charities at the Department of Rural and Community Development, Joe O’Brien says the organisations are doing vital work in their communities – both in addressing key societal issues, and in providing important local employment.