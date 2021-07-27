Calls for definitive timeline for restoration of respite services in Lifford

The HSE is being urged to give a definitive timeline for the restoration of respite services at Lifford Hospital.

Yesterday, the Friends of Lifford Hospital called for clarity after it emerged that staff were being asked to transfer to either Stranorlar or Ramelton.

Local Cllr Gerry Crawford, a member of the HSE West Regional Forum says respite services are being moved from Lifford to facilitate some work on the building.

He says the move is being described as a temporary one, but previous experience has shown that services are not always restored: