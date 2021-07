Calls are being made within the fitness sector for a clarification on when some businesses will be allowed to fully re-open, following the recent re-opening of indoor hospitality and other areas of society.

Speaking on today's Nine til Noon Show, Ciara McVeigh-Lunn, the owner of LK Fitness and Clubbercise LK, detailed the current restrictions the fitness sector is under, and says fitness studios have been forgotten as gyms have been allowed reopen...