Bastien Hery joins Derry City on Loan

Derry City boss Ruaidhri Higgins announced today that Bastien Hery has joined the club on loan from Bohemians until the end of the season.

The French-born midfielder comes to Derry following just a handful of appearances with the Dublin outfit this season.

Following spells at Limerick and Waterford, Hery moved to Linfield, where he picked up a league winners medal in 2020. He then made the move to Bohs at the start of this season.

Derry manager Ruaidhri Higgins and Bastien Hery spoke earlier today...