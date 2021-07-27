1,120 new Covid cases in ROI, 1,473 in NI

There were 1,120 new cases of Covid-19 reported this evening in the Republic.

142 patients are in hospital with the virus - the highest in nearly three months - with 27 in intensive care.

Last night, there were 16 patients at Letterkenny University Hospital, the highest number in the state.

North of the border, 1,473 new cases have been confirmed today, with three additional covid related deaths.

There are 243 patients being treated in hospitals, 29 of them in ICU.

Meanwhile, figures published today show in the two weeks to midnight on Wednesday, there were 1,516 cases in Donegal, an incidence rate of 952.3 cases per 100,000 people, compared to a national average of 332.9.