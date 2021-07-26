No change to LPT rates in Donegal in 2022

Local Property Tax rates are to remain the same in Donegal in 2022.

Donegal County Councillors voted today to increase LPT by 15% which means maintaining the 2021 rate, 15% above the baseline.

A motion to increase Local Property Tax was put forward by Councillor Martin Harley and seconded by Councillor Jimmy Kavanagh.

23 Councillors voted in favour of the increase, with Sinn Fein Councillors voting against as well as Councillors Frank McBrearty, Micheal Cholm MacGiolla Easbuig and Michael McBride.

Sinn Fein's party whip, Councillor Marie Therese Gallagher says her party believes LPT is a regressive, unjust austerity measure.

She says the acceptance of this tax is unacceptable at a time when families are in mortgage arrears.

Council officials recommended the tax remain the same as this year, effectively maintaining a 15% increase.

Finance Director Richard Gibson and Chief Executive John McLaughlin both warned any reduction in the council's income from LPT would have an impact on its ability to deliver services.