Mona McSharry qualified for the final of the 100metre breaststroke with a fourth place finish in her semi final

The 20 year-old from Sligo who has strong Donegal connections with the Ballyshannon Marlins Club qualified in eighth overall and become only the second Irish swimmer ever to make an Olympic final.

McSharry clocked a time of 1 minute 6.59 seconds to advance to tomorrow's final.