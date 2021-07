Russell White made his Olympic debut with a 48th place finish on Monday in the Men’s Individual Triathlon.

The Banbridge athlete who is coached by Letterkenny man Michael Black posted a finishing time of 1:54:40 for the event.

Michael told Highland Radio Sport, Russell had a tough time on the day and in getting to the games but he can be very proud of his Olympic achievement...

It's also a first games for Michael as a coach and he has enjoyed his time in Tokyo but did admit it has been tiring...