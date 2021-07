'Heavy, thundery downpours' are forecast across the country over the coming days, according to Met Eireann.

An advisory will be in place from midday, with the forecaster warning of downpours which will lead to dangerous road conditions and spot flooding.

Leinster and east Munster will be most impacted, but showers will be widespread.

Meteorologist with Met Eireann, Emer Flood says the country is already seeing plenty of clouds this morning: