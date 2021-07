Donegal County Council meets again today after last week's meeting was adjourned.

The monthly meeting was adjourned last Monday after a number of exchanges.

Cllr Liam Blaney sought the adjournment, claiming that one councillor had made what appeared to be disparaging and possibly discriminatory comments about another.

After a brief adjournment of the online meeting to allow for private discussions, the meeting was adjourned by Cathaoirleach Councillor Jack Murray until today.