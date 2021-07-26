McSharry is first swimmer in 25 years to make Olympic Final

Mona McSharry continued her impressive form at this year’s Tokyo Olympic Games as she secured a coveted final spot in the Women’s 100m Breaststroke today.

Finishing fourth in her semi-final today in a time of 1:06.59, the Sligo native who has strong connections Donegal and with the Ballyshannon Marlins Club become the first Irish swimmer to qualify for an Olympic final in 25 years.

Turning at the 50m mark in 31.62, McSharry sat in 6th place, but an outstanding push in the second half of the race saw her finish 4th, 1.52 seconds behind South African Tatjana Schoenmaker who set an Olympic Record yesterday in the heats.

“I’m over the moon,” an elated McSharry said afterwards. “That was the target, to make it round by round and when I got through the semi-finals yesterday it was just the plan to compete and race and try to make it into a final.

“I knew it was going to be tough. I was in ninth, already having moved up from my starting position so I knew it was going to be a push. Everyone is swimming really fast and it’s competitive. I’m just so happy to get another opportunity to race tomorrow.”

Ranked 11th coming into the event, McSharry placed 9th in the heats before improving her position to qualify in 8th for the final. The final will take place on Day Four (Tuesday, July 27th) at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.