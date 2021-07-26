Hurling Final details confirmed for Tyrone and Derry

Tyrone and Derry will be playing out their respective All Ireland Hurling Final's next weekend at Croke Park.

Tyrone and Mayo will feature in the Nickey Rackard Cup decider on Saturday 31st July with the game being part of a triple header at GAA Headquarters.

That game will start at 1.30pm and will be followed at 4pm by the Ulster Senior Football Championship Final between Monaghan and Tyrone.

The third game of the day will be Fermanagh and Cavan battling for Hurling's Lory Meagher Cup from 6.30pm.

The Derry hurlers will step onto the turf at Croker for their Christy Ring Cup Final against Offaly on Sunday afternoon.

That game starts at 1pm and is a double header with the Dublin v Meath Leinster Senior Football Final which throws in at 4pm.