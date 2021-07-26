Health Services in Donegal urge good public health behaviour

Health Services in County Donegal are again stressing the importance of practising good public health behaviours in light of the recent increase in COVID-19 cases in the North West.

Public Health Director Dr Anthony Breslin says numbers are at an upward trend at the moment, and people know what they have to do in terms of public health measures, particularly with a holiday weekend approaching.

Last night, there were 19 people with Covid 19 in Letterkenny University Hospital, the highest figure in the country.

Saolta CEO Tony Canavan says even before we see the impact of the fourth wave on our hospitals, there are record numbers of people attending the Emergency Departments, many of whom need to be admitted to hospital for ongoing treatment.

He said they are seeing a level of activity normally not seen until December and January.

Dr Anthony Breslin, Director of Public Health, HSE North West said, “Numbers are at an upward trend at the moment. People know what they have to do in terms of public health measures. They just need to keep doing it. I’d ask everyone to stay safe and be sensible.

“With the bank holiday approaching, I’d once again urge people not to congregate in large numbers, to observe social distancing and to continue good handwashing practices.”

Tony Canavan, CEO of the Saolta Hospital Group said, “It is clear that we are now on the upward curve of the fourth wave of COVID-19 infection in this country. We don’t yet know how many people will get seriously ill and will require hospital care or treatment in an Intensive Care Unit. A small percentage of all people with COVID-19 will require hospital care but as the number of cases in the community increases, this small percentage translates into a larger number of patients needing hospitalisation. Even before we see the impact of the fourth wave on our hospitals, we have record numbers of people attending the Emergency Departments, many of whom need to be admitted to hospital for ongoing treatment. We are seeing a level of activity normally not seen until December and January.

“The increase in COVID-19 cases in the community is a great concern and I would like to appeal to the public to stay vigilant and help halt the spread of the virus in the community by following public health advice in relation to wearing masks and keeping social distance. I would also urge anyone aged 18 and over who hasn’t yet registered to get a free COVID-19 vaccine at the LYIT Letterkenny or Carndonagh Vaccination Centres, to do so by going to hse.ie. The vaccine is the most effective way to prevent serious disease and will help protect you and those close to you.”

John Hayes, Chief Officer, CHO Area 1 (Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan and Sligo) said, “We are seeing large numbers attending for COVID-19 testing at our test sites at the Cleary Centre in Donegal town, St Conal’s in Letterkenny and our pop up walk-in testing centre in Buncrana. The Delta variant is highly infectious and is circulating in our communities. Now more than ever, with restrictions easing we need to be extremely vigilant and not to let our guard down in terms of Public Health measures; it is vital that we do so to protect our loved ones and vulnerable people including those not yet vaccinated. The vaccination programme is making great progress, we would urge anyone aged over 18 years of age who has not yet registered for their free COVID-19 vaccine to do so.”