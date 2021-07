Flights are resuming today at Donegal Airport.

The PSO route from Donegal to Dublin was suspended on June 12th after Stobart Air terminated its franchise with Aer Lingus.

Swedish airline Amapola has now taken over the route with flights to operate twice daily.

The contract is for a 7 month period and Transport Minister Eamon Ryan has confirmed that a further procurement process will begin this summer to provide for a longer term contract of up to 4 years.