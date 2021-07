Donegal's All Ireland Senior Ladies Championship quarter final with the holders Dublin will be played next Bank Holiday Monday 2nd August at Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada in Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim.

The game will throw in at 4pm.

Donegal progressed to the last eight by beating Kerry 2-13 to 2-8 in Tuam, Galway on Saturday.